A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires near Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
As Russia withdraws from Kherson, Ukrainian official fears ‘city of death’
- Moscow’s troops are said to be covering ‘every inch of the city’ with landmines, and are expected to shell it from occupied areas across the Dnipro River
- Putin, who just over a month ago celebrated the annexation of Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions, has not commented on the retreat
