People celebrate in Kyiv on Friday after Russia’s retreat from Kherson. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky says Kherson ‘ours’ after Russian retreat
- The president says special units are already inside the city, as Kyiv retakes the first and only major urban hub to fall to Moscow’s forces in the war
- Over 30,000 servicemen and about 5,000 pieces of hardware and military equipment have been withdrawn, according to Russia’s defence ministry
