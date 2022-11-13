Russian occupiers say they are preparing to clear out of the city of Nova Kakhovka, the site of a key dam on the Dnipro River, days after they ceded the nearby city of Kherson to Ukrainian forces. Pavel Filipchuk, the head of the occupation government, said in a speech that administrators and residents of the city will be pulling back to a safe location, according to the news agency TASS. People within a 15-km zone should be prepared to leave the city, he said. He said there are concerns the dam could be damaged by missiles, which would result in flooding. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other during the course of the war of planning just such a thing. Filipchuk said Ukrainian forces have made the administration of the city target “number one for a terrorist attack.” He said people should be prepared to head to the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, where they will be sheltered in heated facilities, given regular meals and receive financial aid of 100,000 roubles (US$1,650). Ukraine says this is a scheme to carry people away. There are reports that Ukrainian forces have advanced to communities that lie near the hydroelectric dam, located in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region. Russia conquered most of Kherson soon after launching its invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. In September, the Kremlin annexed Kherson – as well as the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhya, Luhansk and Donetsk – in violation of international law. Under pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Moscow announced last Wednesday that it was withdrawing its troops from all parts of Kherson province that lie northwest of the Dnipro River – including the capital of the region – in major defeat for the Russian army. Ukraine works to stabilise Kherson after Russian pull-out The British Defence Ministry said on Saturday that the withdrawal had inflicted “significant reputational damage” on Russia. A large part of the Russian administration in the region has already been relocated to the town of Henichesk, Russian state news agencies reported, citing a spokesperson for the Kherson occupation administration. Henichesk is located in the very southeast of the province of Kherson on the Sea of Azov and only a few dozen kilometres from the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014. By Saturday, many Ukrainian political officials and members of the country’s various security bodies had already moved back to the city of Kherson. The police and intelligence services, for example, have already resumed their work in Kherson, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said in a video released on Saturday showing him in the centre of the city. One of the main tasks at the moment is to clear the region of mines, he said. Elsewhere, Türkiye Transportation Ministry said Russia was not allowing vessels loaded anywhere outside Russia to pass through the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea with the Azov Sea. “The passage of vessels loaded outside the territory of Russia is banned to the north through the Kerch Strait,” Türkiye’s General Directorate of Maritime Affairs, part of the Transport Ministry, announced on Twitter. The information was provided by the Russian side, a spokesperson from the ministry confirmed with the dpa by phone, without further elaborating. There was no independent confirmation. Ukraine will make decision on negotiations with Russia – Antony Blinken The development could impact vital shipments across the critical waterway. Important Ukrainian seaports on the Sea of Azov – such as in Mariupol and Berdyansk – have been captured and brought under Russia’s control during the war. In early October, a strategically important bridge leading across the Kerch Strait to the Russian-annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea was severely damaged. Moscow called it an “act of terrorism” and blamed Ukrainian intelligence. Kyiv, however, has never admitted involvement.