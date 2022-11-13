Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing their city, Kherson, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: AP
Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing their city, Kherson, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

‘We are Ukraine’: locals hail Russian retreat from Kherson

  • Images distributed by the Ukrainian military showed Kherson residents dancing around a bonfire singing ‘Chervona Kalyna’, a patriotic song
  • Kherson was one of four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in September

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:49am, 13 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing their city, Kherson, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: AP
Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing their city, Kherson, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE