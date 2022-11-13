Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia says West seeking to militarise Southeast Asia
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scolded the US over its actions in the region, sets stage for confrontation at G20 summit in Bali, which he will attend
- Russia has sought to foster closer economic, political and security ties with Asia since the West hit it with sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine
