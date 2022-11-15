Russia launches a ‘Yars’ intercontinental ballistic missile at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome during drills in October. Photo: Russian defence ministry via EPA-EFE
CIA director warns Russia spy chief against deploying nukes in Ukraine
- Detained Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan were also on the agenda when Bill Burns met counterpart Sergei Naryshkin in Turkey
- The meeting was the highest ranking face-to-face engagement between US and Russian officials since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine
