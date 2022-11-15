Russia launches a ‘Yars’ intercontinental ballistic missile at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome during drills in October. Photo: Russian defence ministry via EPA-EFE
Russia launches a ‘Yars’ intercontinental ballistic missile at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome during drills in October. Photo: Russian defence ministry via EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

CIA director warns Russia spy chief against deploying nukes in Ukraine

  • Detained Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan were also on the agenda when Bill Burns met counterpart Sergei Naryshkin in Turkey
  • The meeting was the highest ranking face-to-face engagement between US and Russian officials since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:35am, 15 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russia launches a ‘Yars’ intercontinental ballistic missile at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome during drills in October. Photo: Russian defence ministry via EPA-EFE
Russia launches a ‘Yars’ intercontinental ballistic missile at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome during drills in October. Photo: Russian defence ministry via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE