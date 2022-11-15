An apartment building damaged by shelling is seen in Sviatohirsk, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: AP
UN General Assembly calls for Russia to pay Ukraine for war damages
- A resolution laying the groundwork for possible reparations was passed by 94 countries, with 14 voting against, including Russia, China and Iran
- The text calls for an ‘international register’ to document damage caused by a campaign that has devastated whole cities, including hospitals and schools
