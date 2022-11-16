Ukrainian firefighters in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian firefighters in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian strikes across Ukraine plunge country into darkness with widespread blackouts

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia fired at least 85 missiles, ‘most of them at our energy infrastructure’, and shut down power in many cities
  • Neighbouring Moldova was also affected. It reported massive power cuts after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:46am, 16 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian firefighters in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Ukrainian firefighters in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE