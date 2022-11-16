Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, left, arrives at the National Security Bureau headquarters in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian missiles strike Polish village, killing 2 in Nato-member country: US intelligence official
- Polish media reported that two people died after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the Ukraine border
- Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a ‘crisis situation’
