Police officers check documents at a checkpoint near the scene of a blast in Przewodow, Poland, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Russia says Ukraine’s S-300 air defence missile behind Poland blast
- The defence ministry said Russian strikes in Ukraine had been no closer than 35km from the Polish border
- The Kremlin praised US President Biden for showing ‘restraint’ in his response to the blast as Nato partners called for a thorough probe into the incident
Police officers check documents at a checkpoint near the scene of a blast in Przewodow, Poland, on Wednesday. Photo: AP