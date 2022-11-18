Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities, damaged by Russian drone strikes across Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine: Russia launches barrage of deadly strikes as grain deal is extended
- Even as all sides agreed to extend a deal that ensures essential exports of grain and fertilisers from Ukraine, air raid sirens sounded across the country
- At least four people were killed and more than two dozen others wounded in the drone and missile strikes, including one that hit a residential building
