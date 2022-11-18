US basketball star Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia in August. Photo: AP
US basketball star Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia in August. Photo: AP
Russia
World /  Russia & Central Asia

US basketball star Brittney Griner begins serving sentence in Russian penal colony

  • The two-time Olympic gold medallist was detained in February when Moscow customs agents said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage
  • Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison. She was sent to a penal colony after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her sentence last month

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:21am, 18 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US basketball star Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia in August. Photo: AP
US basketball star Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia in August. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE