US basketball star Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia in August. Photo: AP
US basketball star Brittney Griner begins serving sentence in Russian penal colony
- The two-time Olympic gold medallist was detained in February when Moscow customs agents said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage
- Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison. She was sent to a penal colony after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her sentence last month
