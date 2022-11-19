Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv. Photo: AFP
Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak meets President Zelensky in Ukraine, pledges US$60 million defence package
- The British leader announced a new air defence package worth US$60 million that includes ‘120 aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment’
- Zelensky praised a ‘meaningful and useful’ visit for both countries, saying: ‘with friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv. Photo: AFP