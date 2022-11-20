Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office. Photo: Reuters
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia has not officially contacted Kyiv about peace negotiations, says Ukraine official

  • ‘The first steps it’s necessary to do from the Russian side is to withdraw all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory,’ said Ukraine’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak
  • His remarks came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the idea of a ‘short truce’ with Russia, saying it would only make things worse

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:32am, 20 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office. Photo: Reuters
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE