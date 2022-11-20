Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office. Photo: Reuters
Russia has not officially contacted Kyiv about peace negotiations, says Ukraine official
- ‘The first steps it’s necessary to do from the Russian side is to withdraw all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory,’ said Ukraine’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak
- His remarks came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the idea of a ‘short truce’ with Russia, saying it would only make things worse
