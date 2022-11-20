People hug upon the arrival of the first train from the capital Kyiv, after the Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: first passenger train rolls into newly freed Kherson
- Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson from Russian occupation on November 11 in what amounted to another major battlefield setback for Moscow
- Hundreds of residents of the city, which is currently without electricity, running water or central heating, cheered as they welcomed the train
People hug upon the arrival of the first train from the capital Kyiv, after the Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: AP