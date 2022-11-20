“The location of the alleged ‘incidents’ is the territory bordering EU countries and Ukraine, in particular, the Grodno and Brest regions,” the agency said on its website. There was no comment from Russia. The Ostrovets plant is about 60km (37 miles) from Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

Russian forces fired missiles at civilian infrastructure in the northern Donetsk region over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Moscow’s troops are bolstering defences and supply lines in central Ukraine and Kherson and continue shelling Ukrainian forces on the recaptured right bank of the Dnipro River.

The UK defence ministry said the withdrawal of Russian troops from the west of Kherson was “conducted in relatively good order compared to previous major Russian retreats during the war”.

Vehicle losses by Kremlin forces could probably be counted in the tens rather than the hundreds, the ministry said in a Twitter thread.

The relative success “is likely partially due to a more effective, single operational command under General Sergei Surovikin” who was appointed in early October to lead Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Germany’s top civil protection authority warned on Sunday of potential temporary regional power outages over the winter, with risks increasing from January and February.

“The cause will not only be energy shortages, but also the targeted, temporary shutdown of the grids by the operators, with the aim of protecting the grids and not endangering the overall supply,” said Ralph Tiesler, president of the Federal Office for Civil Protection.

Rafael Grossi, the boss of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is worried about the effect on nuclear power plants during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP

Europe’s largest economy is at the centre of the region’s energy crisis after Russia cut natural gas shipments in retaliation for sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The German government has been reluctant to say whether power cuts might be necessary this winter.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has warned of a potential “dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation” as a by-product of the war but said Nato would not be “dragged into Putin’s war of choice”.

“Russia’s invasion offers a preview of a possible world of tyranny and turmoil,” Austin said on Saturday at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada. “It’s an invitation to an increasingly insecure world haunted by the shadow of nuclear proliferation.”

The Russian president’s “fellow autocrats are watching. And they could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own”, Austin said.

Putin’s government has reached an agreement with Tehran to start manufacturing Iranian-designed drones on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported, citing intelligence seen by US and Western officials.

