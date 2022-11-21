Flames and smoke billow from the Klyuchevskaya volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia in March 2021. Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on the Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists said on Sunday major eruptions could be on the way. Photo: AP
Two volcanoes rumble into action in Russia’s far east; scientists say major eruptions may be on way
- Vulcanologists said as many as 10 explosions an hour were being recorded at Klyuchevskaya Sopka while lava and ash also are coming from Shiveluch
- The Kamchatka Peninsula is one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes
