Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote at a polling station in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Photo: . Kazakhstan’s President Press Office / dpa
Incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev clear winner in Kazakh presidential election, exit poll indicates
- The poll gave Tokayev, who faced no real opposition, 82.45 per cent of the votes cast in the former Soviet republic
- Tokayev showed a ruthless side earlier in the year by violently suppressing protests after Kazakhstan sank into chaos over high living costs
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote at a polling station in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Photo: . Kazakhstan’s President Press Office / dpa