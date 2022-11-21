Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote at a polling station in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Photo: . Kazakhstan’s President Press Office / dpa
Incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev clear winner in Kazakh presidential election, exit poll indicates

  • The poll gave Tokayev, who faced no real opposition, 82.45 per cent of the votes cast in the former Soviet republic
  • Tokayev showed a ruthless side earlier in the year by violently suppressing protests after Kazakhstan sank into chaos over high living costs

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:57am, 21 Nov, 2022

