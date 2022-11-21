Two brothers, Gennady and Yuriy, founders of the volunteer organization ‘Give Warmth to a Soldier’, have been making potbelly stoves for the Ukrainian army. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Kyiv readies for ‘worst winter of our lives’
- Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator reported 40 per cent of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties, due to damage to at least 15 major energy hubs
- Electricity outages could last anywhere from several hours to several days, the power network said
Two brothers, Gennady and Yuriy, founders of the volunteer organization ‘Give Warmth to a Soldier’, have been making potbelly stoves for the Ukrainian army. Photo: EPA-EFE