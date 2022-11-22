A dog with a lit up collar walks in a street during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 16. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine blackouts could last for months as residents brace for grim winter amid Russian strikes

  • Energy provider DTEK Yasno’s boss warned ‘Ukrainians will have to live with blackouts until at least the end of March’
  • Moscow’s onslaught on Ukraine’s power grid has caused widespread blackouts and deprived millions of electricity, heat and water

Associated Press

Updated: 7:26pm, 22 Nov, 2022

