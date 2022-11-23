The Gazprom logo is seen on a branch of the Russian state-owned company in St Petersburg in March. Photo: dpa
The Gazprom logo is seen on a branch of the Russian state-owned company in St Petersburg in March. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia’s Gazprom threatens Europe gas cuts through Ukraine

  • The energy giant says that fuel meant for Moldova is not ending up in the ex-Soviet republic, a claim denied by both Moldova and Ukraine
  • Russia has been accused of energy blackmail, and the threat marks the latest escalation in a series of supply cuts

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:05am, 23 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Gazprom logo is seen on a branch of the Russian state-owned company in St Petersburg in March. Photo: dpa
The Gazprom logo is seen on a branch of the Russian state-owned company in St Petersburg in March. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE