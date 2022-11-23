The Gazprom logo is seen on a branch of the Russian state-owned company in St Petersburg in March. Photo: dpa
Russia’s Gazprom threatens Europe gas cuts through Ukraine
- The energy giant says that fuel meant for Moldova is not ending up in the ex-Soviet republic, a claim denied by both Moldova and Ukraine
- Russia has been accused of energy blackmail, and the threat marks the latest escalation in a series of supply cuts
The Gazprom logo is seen on a branch of the Russian state-owned company in St Petersburg in March. Photo: dpa