A damaged residential building as seen from the destroyed vocational school in the northern Kherson region of Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Kyiv promises shelters for people as harsh winter looms amid Russian strikes

  • Special ‘invincibility centres’ will be set up around Ukraine to provide electricity, heat, water, internet, mobile phone connections and a pharmacy
  • Russian attacks have knocked out power for long periods for up to 10 million consumers at a time

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:38pm, 23 Nov, 2022

