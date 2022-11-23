A damaged residential building as seen from the destroyed vocational school in the northern Kherson region of Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Kyiv promises shelters for people as harsh winter looms amid Russian strikes
- Special ‘invincibility centres’ will be set up around Ukraine to provide electricity, heat, water, internet, mobile phone connections and a pharmacy
- Russian attacks have knocked out power for long periods for up to 10 million consumers at a time
