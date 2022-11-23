Rescuers work at the site of a maternity ward of a hospital destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Vilniansk, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine’s Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘terror and murder’ after maternity ward strike kills newborn baby
- Ukrainian emergency services said the baby died while its mother and a doctor were rescued from the rubble in Vilniansk
- Russian strikes have several times hit Ukrainian hospitals since Moscow invaded the country in February
