Rescuers work at a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack in the town of Vyshhorod, near Kyiv, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Russian missile strikes force Ukraine to shut nuclear power plants

  • A defiant Zelensky says Ukrainians are an ‘unbreakable people’, even as Moscow tries to plunge their cities into darkness as winter descends
  • Moldova officials say half their country has lost electricity, the first time a neighbouring state has reported such extensive damage from the war

Reuters
Updated: 1:28am, 24 Nov, 2022

