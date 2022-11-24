A woman bids farewell to a reservist drafted during the partial mobilisation in the Siberian settlement of Bolsherechye, Russia’s Omsk region. File photo: Reuters
Russia
Ukraine war: Russia’s Putin finds it harder to ignore angry wives, mothers of reservists as discontent grows

  • The Russian president is planning to meet the women as his efforts to shield citizens from the costs of the fighting wear thin
  • Authorities are also promising cash and other benefits for reservists’ families amid rising protests against sending their menfolk to the front lines in Ukraine

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:30pm, 24 Nov, 2022

