A woman bids farewell to a reservist drafted during the partial mobilisation in the Siberian settlement of Bolsherechye, Russia’s Omsk region. File photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russia’s Putin finds it harder to ignore angry wives, mothers of reservists as discontent grows
- The Russian president is planning to meet the women as his efforts to shield citizens from the costs of the fighting wear thin
- Authorities are also promising cash and other benefits for reservists’ families amid rising protests against sending their menfolk to the front lines in Ukraine
