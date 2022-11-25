Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with mothers of military personnel serving in the special military operation ahead of Mother’s Day. Photo: AP
Putin tells mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine: ‘We share your pain’

  • Sitting with the group of mothers around a table with tea, cakes and bowls of fresh berries, Putin said Moscow shared the pain of those who had lost their sons
  • US estimated on November 9 that Russia and Ukraine had each seen more than 100,000 of their soldiers killed or wounded since invasion was launched in February

Reuters

Updated: 8:59pm, 25 Nov, 2022

