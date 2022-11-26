Children place ears of wheat as they visit a monument for Holodomor victims of the famine of 1932-33, in which millions died of hunger. Photo: Reuters
Children place ears of wheat as they visit a monument for Holodomor victims of the famine of 1932-33, in which millions died of hunger. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

‘Russia will pay’, Ukraine says as it marks Soviet-era famine in which millions died

  • Ukraine holds its memorial day for the victims of the ‘Holodomor’ famine during the winter of 1932-33 when Josef Stalin was Russia’s leader
  • Millions of Ukrainians starved to death after Russian police seized all grain and livestock from farms, including the seed needed to plant the next crops

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:16pm, 26 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Children place ears of wheat as they visit a monument for Holodomor victims of the famine of 1932-33, in which millions died of hunger. Photo: Reuters
Children place ears of wheat as they visit a monument for Holodomor victims of the famine of 1932-33, in which millions died of hunger. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE