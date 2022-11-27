People queue to get food, water and aid at the Church of Christ the Saviour in Kherson, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine launches food aid programme in bid for support from African and Asian countries

  • Kyiv announced the launch of an international aid programme called ‘Grain from Ukraine’. The programme will provide for food deliveries to the poorest countries
  • ‘Ukraine has always been and will remain the guarantor of world food security,’ said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky

dpa
Updated: 2:15am, 27 Nov, 2022

