People queue to get food, water and aid at the Church of Christ the Saviour in Kherson, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine launches food aid programme in bid for support from African and Asian countries
- Kyiv announced the launch of an international aid programme called ‘Grain from Ukraine’. The programme will provide for food deliveries to the poorest countries
- ‘Ukraine has always been and will remain the guarantor of world food security,’ said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky
