Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has died at the age of 64. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry / dpa
Obituaries
Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, ally to President Lukashenko, dies at 64

  • During Makei’s tenure, Belarus came under criticism from the West for dubious elections and for allowing Russian troops to be based there during the war in Ukraine
  • No cause of death was given. Before he became foreign minister in 2012, Makei was Alexander Lukashenko’s chief of staff

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:32am, 27 Nov, 2022

