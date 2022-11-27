Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has died at the age of 64. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry / dpa
Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, ally to President Lukashenko, dies at 64
- During Makei’s tenure, Belarus came under criticism from the West for dubious elections and for allowing Russian troops to be based there during the war in Ukraine
- No cause of death was given. Before he became foreign minister in 2012, Makei was Alexander Lukashenko’s chief of staff
