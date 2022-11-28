A destroyed military vehicle in the recently liberated Mykolaiv region, near the border with Kherson, in southern Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian missiles spread damage as Ukraine fights to recover from last week’s attacks
- The military administration called on the population to head to air raid shelters. An air raid alert was issued for several areas in the east and south of Ukraine
- As the attacks came, Ukraine struggled to recover from a brutal barrage last week that knocked out power and water to large parts of the country
