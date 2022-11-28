Europe and the US are increasing their dependence on fuel from the Middle East and Asia. Photo: AFP
Ukraine: Putin’s war leaves West more reliant than ever on Asian fuel
- As Europe and the US seek to cut dependence on Russian petroleum products, it opens opportunities for refineries in places such as China and Kuwait
- Western markets shut down a net 2.4 million barrels a day of refining capacity in the last three years, while Middle East and Asia added 2.5 million
