Europe and the US are increasing their dependence on fuel from the Middle East and Asia. Photo: AFP
Ukraine: Putin’s war leaves West more reliant than ever on Asian fuel

  • As Europe and the US seek to cut dependence on Russian petroleum products, it opens opportunities for refineries in places such as China and Kuwait
  • Western markets shut down a net 2.4 million barrels a day of refining capacity in the last three years, while Middle East and Asia added 2.5 million

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:48pm, 28 Nov, 2022

