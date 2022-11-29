A Ukrainian service member writes a message to Russian troops on a shell for an M777 Howitzer at a front line in Donetsk region on November 23. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Reuters
Russia won’t halt Ukraine strikes until it runs out of missiles, Volodymyr Zelensky says
- The president warns that he expects new attacks that could be as bad as last week’s, which left millions of people without heat, water or power
- The Kremlin denies Russia has plans to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant; EU governments fail to agree on a price cap on Russian oil
