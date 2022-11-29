Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on November 20. Photo: AP
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on November 20. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

US and Russia have used special Ukraine war ‘deconfliction’ hotline once so far, US official says

  • Few details are known about the incident that prompted the call from the US, but it was not made over the errant missile that landed in Poland, killing 2 people
  • The line was used by the US to communicate concerns about Russian military operations near critical infrastructure in Ukraine, the official says

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:41am, 29 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on November 20. Photo: AP
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on November 20. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE