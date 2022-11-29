Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on November 20. Photo: AP
US and Russia have used special Ukraine war ‘deconfliction’ hotline once so far, US official says
- Few details are known about the incident that prompted the call from the US, but it was not made over the errant missile that landed in Poland, killing 2 people
- The line was used by the US to communicate concerns about Russian military operations near critical infrastructure in Ukraine, the official says
