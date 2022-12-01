A Ukrainian woman cries in front of the building that was her home before it was destroyed by Russian bombs. EU says Moscow must pay to rebuild Ukraine. Photo: AP
Russia must pay for Ukraine reconstruction, EU chief says
- Russian assets worth US$21 billion have been frozen since Moscow invaded Ukraine, along with US$312 billion in foreign exchange reserves
- These reserves are blocked and ‘there are legal procedures, but the proposal is on the table … Russia has to pay’, EU chief says
