A Ukrainian woman cries in front of the building that was her home before it was destroyed by Russian bombs. EU says Moscow must pay to rebuild Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia must pay for Ukraine reconstruction, EU chief says

  • Russian assets worth US$21 billion have been frozen since Moscow invaded Ukraine, along with US$312 billion in foreign exchange reserves
  • These reserves are blocked and ‘there are legal procedures, but the proposal is on the table … Russia has to pay’, EU chief says

Agencies

Updated: 8:53pm, 1 Dec, 2022

