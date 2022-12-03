A Russian flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in the Yarakta Oil Field in Russia’s Irkutsk Region in March 2019. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

EU strikes deal on oil price cap to starve Russia’s war machine in Ukraine

  • The cap of US$60 per barrel will come into effect with the bloc’s embargo on Russian crude from Monday
  • The ban on shipments by tanker vessel to the EU could potentially deprive Moscow’s war chest of billions of euros.

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:56am, 3 Dec, 2022

