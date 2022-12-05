Journalists and Interdistrict Environmental Prosecutor’s Office employees walk near dead seals on the shore of the Caspian Sea, Dagestan. Photo: RU-RTR Russian Television via AP
About 1,700 dead seals found on southern Russia’s Caspian coast
- A spokesman for the Caspian Environmental Protection Centre said the seals probably died a couple of weeks ago and there was no sign they were killed by poachers
- Authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said that it is unclear what caused the animals’ deaths, but it was likely they died of natural causes
