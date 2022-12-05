With temperatures dipping below zero, repeated Russian attacks have left Ukraine’s energy grid teetering on the brink of collapse and have disrupted power and water supplies to millions over recent weeks. Photo: AFP/File
Ukraine war: Zelensky urges strength in race to restore power knocked out by Russian strikes
- Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s infrastructure since early October, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heating as temperatures plummet
- Kherson was without power when Russian forces abandoned the city last month, but restored electricity to 85 per cent of customers, the local governor said
With temperatures dipping below zero, repeated Russian attacks have left Ukraine’s energy grid teetering on the brink of collapse and have disrupted power and water supplies to millions over recent weeks. Photo: AFP/File