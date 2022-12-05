Oil prices rose as much as 2 per cent on Monday after Opec+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude. At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand, more Chinese cities eased Covid-19 curbs over the weekend, though a patchwork easing in policies sowed confusion across the country on Monday. A Group of Seven ( G7 ) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine , though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production. The cap takes effect alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil, which comes several months after an embargo imposed by the United States and Canada . Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ of 100 oil tankers; reaps US$1 billion of wheat Russia is the world’s second-largest crude exporter and without the cap it would be easy to find new buyers at market prices. The measure means only oil sold at a price equal to or less than US$60 per barrel can continue to be delivered. Companies based in the EU, G7 countries and Australia will be banned from providing services enabling maritime transport, such as insurance, with oil above that price. There is a transition period, and the cap will not apply to cargoes loaded before December 5, and a further cap on oil products will come into effect on February 5. The cap will be reviewed from mid-January and then every two months, with the option to modify it according to price changes. The principle is for the cap to be at least 5 per cent below the average market price. Any revision would need the agreement of the G7, Australia and the EU. Russia said it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a “dangerous” attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports. “We are currently working on mechanisms to prohibit the use of the price cap tool at any level”, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after an Opec+ videoconference on Sunday, warning that the cap can only cause “further market destabilisation”. The price cap on seaborne Russian oil is not serious and will do little to deter Russia from waging its war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. But Brussels insists the cap will help stabilise the markets and “directly benefit emerging economies and developing countries”, which will be able to get hold of Russian crude at a lower cost. Oil climbs as China loosens curbs West Texas Intermediate rose toward US$81 a barrel, building on last week’s near 5 per cent gain, as key urban centres including Shanghai announced further easing of Covid restrictions at the weekend. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia also agreed to maintain production at current levels on Sunday, pausing to take stock of the global market. Oil’s gain is the latest twist in what’s been an extraordinarily volatile year for the world’s most important commodity, with markets roiled by Europe’s largest land conflict since World War II and an aggressive round of central bank tightening to fight runaway inflation. After hitting the lowest level since December early last week, US benchmark prices have since rebounded. Oil traders have been fixated in recent weeks on China ’s rapidly-shifting approach to handling Covid-19. Following a rare round of protests, authorities are moving to ease restrictions, aiding the outlook for energy demand as well as other commodities. Major cities including Shanghai , Shenzhen and Guangzhou have relaxed curbs in recent days, accelerating the shift toward reopening. Reporting by Bloomberg, Agence France-Presse, Reuters