A Russian Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bomber flies over Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow in May 2015. Photo: AFP
3 killed in Ukraine drone attacks on air bases deep inside Russia, Moscow says

  • One of the bases houses bomber planes that are part of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces; the drones were reportedly shot down but the debris caused some damage
  • Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility for what would be the deepest military strikes conducted inside Russia since the invasion began

Reuters
Updated: 2:24am, 6 Dec, 2022