Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, left, visit the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, which was damaged by a truck bomb attack in October. Photo: Kremlin Pool via AP
Ukraine war: Putin inspects Crimea bridge hit by blast; Kyiv warns of more blackouts after Russia hits power grid
- Putin drove a car across a flagship bridge to occupied Crimea that was seriously damaged in an explosion that Russia blamed on an act of ‘terrorism’ by Ukraine
- About half the Ukrainian capital will remain without electricity for the coming days after Russian missile strikes on power facilities, the regional governor said
