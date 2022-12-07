A police outside the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid after a letter bomb arrived. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine embassy threats marked with German Tesla sender address, minister says
- In total, 31 suspicious or threatening packages were sent to Ukrainian embassies in 15 countries, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said
- All envelopes had the address of a Tesla car showroom in Sindelfingen town, and usually sent from post offices without video surveillance
