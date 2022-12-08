Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia had no choice but to invade Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Russia’s ‘not mad’ and US is to blame for rise of nuclear war risk, Putin says
- Putin says it’s the US that has deployed so-called ‘tactical’ nuclear weapons in other countries and Russia’s own arsenal is purely a deterrent
- Shelling continues in Ukraine and has killed at least six people on Wednesday and set buildings ablaze in Kurakhove in the east, Zelensky says
