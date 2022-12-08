Taliban morality police patrol the streets to enforce dress codes in Bamian, Afghanistan. Photo: TNS
Taliban carries out first public execution since Afghanistan takeover
- The convicted murderer was shot 3 times by the victim’s father in front of hundreds of spectators, including top officials
- The Taliban initially promised to allow for women’s and minority rights, but have instead restricted freedoms and carried out public lashings
