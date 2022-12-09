Russian opposition leader, Ilya Yashin, has been sentenced to 8 1/2 years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia’s Putin defends 8.5-year sentence for opposition politician on ‘false information’ charge
- Ilya Yashin was sentenced for spreading ‘false information’ in a YouTube video in which he discussed evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine
- When a reporter asked Putin to comment on the court ruling, he said it was wrong to doubt a court’s decision
