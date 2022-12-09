Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg concerned about the war in Ukraine expanding outside the country. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war could ‘no doubt’ lead to wider conflict, Nato chief fears

  • ‘There is no doubt that a full-fledged war is a possibility’, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says
  • Russia repeatedly accuses Nato allies of being a party to the conflict by providing Ukraine with weapons and training its troops

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:59pm, 9 Dec, 2022

