Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg concerned about the war in Ukraine expanding outside the country. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war could ‘no doubt’ lead to wider conflict, Nato chief fears
- ‘There is no doubt that a full-fledged war is a possibility’, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says
- Russia repeatedly accuses Nato allies of being a party to the conflict by providing Ukraine with weapons and training its troops
