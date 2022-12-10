Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Photo: AP
Vladimir Putin says Russia could adopt US pre-emptive strike concept
- He claimed that Russia already has commissioned hypersonic weapons capable of carrying out such a strike, while the US hasn’t yet deployed them
- Putin was referring to US efforts to develop the capability to hit targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within 1 hour
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Photo: AP