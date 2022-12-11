An undated photo of the wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk, Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate via AP
Russia has ‘restocked supply of Iranian-made suicide drones’ as it unleashes fresh wave: reports
- Russian and Ukrainian sources reported that Shahed-136 drones had been used in fresh attacks on Kyiv and other locations in Ukraine
- The United Nations is looking into accusations that Iran supplied Russia with drones, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this week
