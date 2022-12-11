A resident waves to Ukrainian security forces in the Kherson area, southern Ukraine. Photo: AP/File
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors, vowing ‘every one of them will be punished’

  • The liberation of Kherson marked a major victory for Ukraine and an embarrassing failure for the Kremlin
  • More than 130 people have been arrested in the region for collaborating with the Russian occupiers, Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:21pm, 11 Dec, 2022

