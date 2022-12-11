A resident waves to Ukrainian security forces in the Kherson area, southern Ukraine. Photo: AP/File
Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors, vowing ‘every one of them will be punished’
- The liberation of Kherson marked a major victory for Ukraine and an embarrassing failure for the Kremlin
- More than 130 people have been arrested in the region for collaborating with the Russian occupiers, Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said
