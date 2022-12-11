A new barrage of Russian strikes left several Ukrainian cities without power. Photo: AFP/File
Ukraine war: Putin’s forces attack Luhansk and Donetsk, more than 1.5 million without power after Russian strikes

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russian forces for destroying Bakhmut, a front-line city in eastern Ukraine targeted by Russia for months
  • Zelensky also said more than 1.5 million people in the Odesa region lost power after Russian strikes with Iranian-made drones

Updated: 2:14pm, 11 Dec, 2022

