A new barrage of Russian strikes left several Ukrainian cities without power. Photo: AFP/File
Ukraine war: Putin’s forces attack Luhansk and Donetsk, more than 1.5 million without power after Russian strikes
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russian forces for destroying Bakhmut, a front-line city in eastern Ukraine targeted by Russia for months
- Zelensky also said more than 1.5 million people in the Odesa region lost power after Russian strikes with Iranian-made drones
