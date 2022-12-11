Russian leaders claim they have been developing new types of weapons including hypersonic missiles that can circumvent all existing defence systems. Photo: AFP
Russia ramping up production of ‘most powerful’ weapons, ex-President says
- Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of the Security Council, said Russia wants to protect itself from enemies in Europe, the US and Australia
- Putin has repeatedly said Russia is developing new types of weapons that he boasts can circumvent all existing missile defence systems
Russian leaders claim they have been developing new types of weapons including hypersonic missiles that can circumvent all existing defence systems. Photo: AFP